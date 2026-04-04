Casiguran airport eyes global gateway status

"We will be bidding out the passenger terminal building and air traffic control tower this second quarter of the year,” APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV said.

Planned upgrades

The planned upgrades are part of a broader effort to link Aurora directly to international markets. Taway noted that improved access is expected to make the province more appealing to investors and visitors, while supporting long-term economic growth.

Support for the project has also come from Aurora’s Lone District Representative Rommel Rico T. Angara, who expressed confidence in its timeline.

International airport in the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone by 2028

“In Baler, we have a domestic airport. But in Casiguran, together with APECO and the Board of Directors, our vision is for the coming years — final timeline will be 2028 — to have an international, operational airport in Aurora Pacific Economic Zone,” Rep. Angara said.