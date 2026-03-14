Charity pot

The top 10 finds in the company’s third annual report included a robot, a bionic knee, 10K gold teeth grills, a meteorite, a pair of fire poi used for fire dancing, an Australian one-ounce pure gold bar, a matching set of samurai swords, a beekeeping suit, gold-plated golf clubs, and a teak didgeridoo or aboriginal wind instrument, Fox News reported.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, a knapsack left in a donation area of a charity shop on 18 February was opened by a volunteer to check on what was causing the pungent smell coming from it.

Two teenagers who accidentally left the bag returned for it, but police were called and they were arrested, according to the New York Post (NYP).

The knapsack contained plastic bags of marijuana weighing 43.2 grams and 3,700 New Zealand dollars, the NYP said.

The car the boy and girl drove in to the charity shop in the Southland region of South Island also yielded an air pistol, a police scanner, and more cash.

Police did not reveal the charges they filed against the underage suspects.