‘Biyayang Rice’ program rolls out

Domagoso said the initiative was made possible by a P286 million allocation from the Office of the President’s Local Government Support Fund. The mayor cited that the beneficiaries include taxpayers specifically chosen to receive relief.

“This was his personal choice to help the taxpayers,” Domagoso said.

During the launch, Marcos praised the local government of Manila for its efficiency in implementing the national government’s directive. While the free rice distribution is intended to be a nationwide effort, the President noted that Manila was the first to roll out the program due to its administrative speed.