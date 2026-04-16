‘Biyayang Rice’ program rolls out

Approximately 80,000 workers in Manila will receive free rice under a new local assistance program designed to ease the burden of rising grocery prices, officials said Thursday.
The “Biyayang Rice para sa Manila” program officially began distribution at SM City Manila, an event attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.
Domagoso said the initiative was made possible by a P286 million allocation from the Office of the President’s Local Government Support Fund. The mayor cited that the beneficiaries include taxpayers specifically chosen to receive relief.
“This was his personal choice to help the taxpayers,” Domagoso said.
During the launch, Marcos praised the local government of Manila for its efficiency in implementing the national government’s directive. While the free rice distribution is intended to be a nationwide effort, the President noted that Manila was the first to roll out the program due to its administrative speed.
“Manila is just ahead because the office of the mayor here moves fast,” Marcos said. “They are always ready for the programs of the national government.”
The program serves as immediate assistance for low-income earners and laborers as the country continues to grapple with inflation affecting basic commodities.