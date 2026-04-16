Ball fined for ‘stupid play’

Ball fell to the court after a shot attempt was blocked and reached out to grab at Adebayo’s foot, sending him crashing to the court.

Adebayo limped out of the contest and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was livid that Ball wasn’t ejected.

“I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play,” Spoelstra said after the game.

“I don’t think that belongs in the game. Tripping guys, shenanigans. Someone has got to see that. And he should have been thrown out of the game for that.”