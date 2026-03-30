PBA fines Abueva for ‘paldo’ remark

The PBA chief said Abueva was remorseful but they still imposed a P20,000 penalty to make sure that the incident will not happen again.

“He kept on saying sorry,” Marcial told DAILY TRIBUNE in a telephone conversation.

“But we still imposed a P20,000 fine for him.”

One of the most controversial players in the league, Abueva obviously got carried away when Converge suffered a late-game meltdown that led to its fourth loss in five games.

After trailing 93-95, the FiberXers had a golden chance to tie or even take the lead entering the crucial stretch of the contest. But Alec Stockton committed a turnover on an inbound play before suffering a botched defensive on Justin Brownlee that allowed Ginebra to widen the spread, 97-93m in the final 9.3 seconds.

Then, Brownlee calmly nailed his charities to seal the victory.

The breaks of the game of the game obviously didn’t sit well with Abueva — the most veteran player in the star-studded squad.

“Paldo, referee! Apat silang paldo!” he shouted, much to the surprise of some sportswriters who were taking post-game videos.