AFS filing deadline moved to mid-June

Companies now have until mid-June to submit their audited financial statements (AFS), following a deadline extension by regulators.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) moved the deadline for companies with a fiscal year ending 31 December 2025, from 29 May to 15 June. This change follows the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) extending the deadline for filing the 2025 income tax return to 15 May.
The SEC requires that financial statements be submitted to the BIR first before filing with them.
The new deadline applies to all corporations, including foreign company branches and offices, and those under SEC extension offices.
For brokers and dealers, the deadline to submit SEC Form 52-AR (with AFS) is now 15 May instead of 30 April.
Listed companies and other public firms can submit their annual reports (SEC Form 17-A with AFS) until 15 May.
“The SEC is giving corporations more time to submit their AFS with the SEC so that they may take advantage of the extension provided by the BIR,” SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.
“Beyond the alignment, we want to provide corporations ample time to finalize their reports and ensure the accuracy and completeness of information provided in their financial statements,” he added.
All AFS must be filed through the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Submission Tool.
Companies that filed through the BIR’s online system are required to attach the system-generated transaction reference number or confirmation receipt as proof of successful submission.