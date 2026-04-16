AFS filing deadline moved to mid-June

Listed companies and other public firms can submit their annual reports (SEC Form 17-A with AFS) until 15 May.

“The SEC is giving corporations more time to submit their AFS with the SEC so that they may take advantage of the extension provided by the BIR,” SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.

“Beyond the alignment, we want to provide corporations ample time to finalize their reports and ensure the accuracy and completeness of information provided in their financial statements,” he added.

All AFS must be filed through the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Submission Tool.

Companies that filed through the BIR’s online system are required to attach the system-generated transaction reference number or confirmation receipt as proof of successful submission.