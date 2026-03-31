MSME fee relief extended until year-end

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expects more micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will gain wider access to financing, lower startup costs, and stronger growth prospects after it extended discounted filing fees for business registration.
The regulator said Tuesday that keeping the 20 percent discount on corporate registration fees until the end of the year allows more small businesses to register, operate legally, and tap into credit and investment opportunities.
“As the backbone of the Philippine economy, MSMEs deserve every opportunity to grow and thrive. The savings already realized by our entrepreneurs since July represent the businesses that now have legal standing to access credit, grow their operations, and contribute more robustly to our economy,” SEC Chairperson Francis Lim said.
“By extending these discounted rates through the end of 2026, we are reaffirming our commitment to the accessibility and affordability of doing business in the Philippines,” he added.
According to the SEC, MSMEs have saved P54.77 million in registration fees as of 26 March, freeing up capital that can be channeled into expansion, hiring, and day-to-day operations—benefiting not just business owners but also workers, suppliers, and local economies.
The benefits extend beyond registration.
A 50 percent discount on securities registration fees also remains in effect until 30 June, supporting MSMEs and key sectors such as power utilities, real estate, agri-business, and hospitals.