4 gang members dead, cop hurt in kidnap battle

Four suspected kidnap-for-ransom perpetrators were killed, while a police operative was injured, following an armed encounter with the Philippine National Police-Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) on Wednesday night.
The operation led to the rescue of a 78-year-old Filipino-Indian businessman.
In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño identified the victim as Dave Daryani, a resident of Parañaque City. He said the suspects were declared dead on arrival at a hospital where they were taken after the encounter.
Tuaño said the victim was abducted at around 5:30 p.m. on 14 April. The suspects later contacted the victim’s daughter-in-law using her mobile phone to inform her of the kidnapping and initially demanded a ransom of P50 million.
The encounter between the suspects and PNP-AKG operatives occurred on the evening of 15 April, leading to the victim’s rescue.
“The daughter-in-law and then the husband reported the incident to the AKG, where they carried out the plan, and then on 15 April at around 7:11 p.m., the victim’s family allegedly gave a ransom worth P10 million, after which rescue operations were carried out immediately,” he added.
Ex cops among abductors
PNP-AKG Chief P/Brig. Gen. Glicerio Cansilao said two of the slain suspects were former police officers dismissed from the service. Meanwhile, a National Bureau of Investigation identification card was recovered from another suspect.
Cansilao said the victim left his office in Parañaque City at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was on his way home to Makati City when he was abducted.
The incident was reported at about 10 p.m. by the victim’s daughter-in-law after a series of phone calls from the suspects.
At around 7:36 p.m., an unidentified male caller using the victim’s mobile phone contacted the daughter-in-law and gave terms for the victim’s safety.
Another call was made at 8:01 p.m. to the victim’s wife with the same demand. By 9:58 p.m., the suspects again reached out and demanded a ransom of P50 million.
Talks continue
Authorities said negotiations continued on Wednesday, with the ransom amount eventually reduced to P10 million.
Later that evening, at about 7:52 p.m., law enforcement operatives conducted a rescue operation that led to the victim’s safe recovery.