4 gang members dead, cop hurt in kidnap battle

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño identified the victim as Dave Daryani, a resident of Parañaque City. He said the suspects were declared dead on arrival at a hospital where they were taken after the encounter.

Tuaño said the victim was abducted at around 5:30 p.m. on 14 April. The suspects later contacted the victim’s daughter-in-law using her mobile phone to inform her of the kidnapping and initially demanded a ransom of P50 million.

The encounter between the suspects and PNP-AKG operatives occurred on the evening of 15 April, leading to the victim’s rescue.

“The daughter-in-law and then the husband reported the incident to the AKG, where they carried out the plan, and then on 15 April at around 7:11 p.m., the victim’s family allegedly gave a ransom worth P10 million, after which rescue operations were carried out immediately,” he added.

Ex cops among abductors

PNP-AKG Chief P/Brig. Gen. Glicerio Cansilao said two of the slain suspects were former police officers dismissed from the service. Meanwhile, a National Bureau of Investigation identification card was recovered from another suspect.

Cansilao said the victim left his office in Parañaque City at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was on his way home to Makati City when he was abducted.

The incident was reported at about 10 p.m. by the victim’s daughter-in-law after a series of phone calls from the suspects.