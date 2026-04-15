‘Yorme’ presents Tondo man murder suspects

Police investigators said the suspects admitted to stabbing 46-year-old Jhon Jhon Bacolod inside a computer shop in the GK Compound of Barangay 105. Bacolod sustained multiple wounds and died while undergoing treatment at Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center.

The suspects told authorities they did not intend to kill Bacolod. They claimed they went to the shop to confront him regarding a 12 April incident in which the victim allegedly tried to stab the younger Saludar.

The confrontation escalated into the fatal encounter, they said.

Domagoso stressed that the law must take its course despite the suspects’ claims of a prior dispute.

“The end does not justify the means,” the mayor said. “You need to face what you have done. The victim must receive justice.”

Murder charges have been filed against the father and son with the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.