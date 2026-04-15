Tondo computer shop stabbing suspects nabbed

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. JohnCarloMagallon

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. John Carlo Magallon

Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso presents the suspects in the fatal stabbing in Tondo during a press conference at Manila City Hall on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The father-and-son suspects claimed the 46-year-old victim attempted to draw a gun after a confrontation inside a computer shop in Happyland, Barangay 105, Tondo, prompting them to stab him. John Carlo Magallon