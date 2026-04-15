VP Duterte plunder mulled — Clavano

“It’s undergoing fact-finding already. The process there is after fact-finding. If it is complete, then it moves on to preliminary investigation,” he said.

Trillanes, joined by a civil society group, had submitted a case to the Ombudsman last January 21 alleging that Duterte misused billions of confidential funds while serving as Office of the Vice President, Department of Education Secretary, and Davao City mayor.

Several weighing ops

As part of its ongoing probe, the Assistant Ombudsman mentioned that they were also weighing how the endorsement of the petition would be conducted, as the Vice President had immunity from suit under the Constitution.

“However, there are some legal questions regarding the immunity from suit of the vice president, so that mechanics is what we’re trying to figure out now, if we need to endorse it to the congress or the senate” he said.

Besides Duterte, Clavano, who was present at the House of Representatives through a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Justice, revealed that he had received the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth of 26 lawmakers.