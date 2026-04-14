VP Duterte plunder case, lawmakers’ probe ongoing — Clavano

“It’s undergoing fact-finding already, the process there is after fact finding, kung kumpleto na po siya then it moves on to preliminary investigation,” he said.

(If it is complete then it moves on to preliminary investigation)

Trillanes, joined by a civil society group, submitted a case to the Ombudsman last January 21 alleging that Duterte misused billions of confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President, and during her time as Department of Education Secretary and Davao City mayor.

As part of its ongoing probe, the Assistant Ombudsman mentioned that they are also weighing how the endorsement of the petition is going to be conducted, as the Vice President has immunity from suit under the Constitution.

“However, there are some legal questions regarding the immunity from suit of the vice president, so that mechanics is what we’re trying to figure out now, kung kailangan ba natin i-endorse sa congress or sa senado,” he said.

(If we need to endorse it to Congress or the Senate)

Besides Duterte, Clavano, who was present at the House of Representatives through a subpoena issued by the House Committee on Justice, revealed that he had received the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth of 26 lawmakers.

The documents were said to be part of the Ombudsman’s investigation into the anomalous flood control scandal.

“Meron na pong compliance ang Congress sa mga SALN na hinihingi namin, complete naman po,” Clavano expressed.

(There has been compliance from Congress regarding the SALNs we were requesting, it is complete)

Requests for the records through means of subpoena were issued by Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla.

In a previous interview, Remulla claimed that the House had ignored their initial request, noting that he would cite House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil if they continued non-compliance.

Clavano noted that he is scheduled to appear in the Justice panel’s next hearing on April 22 to present the SALN of Duterte.