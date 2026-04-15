UnionBank ranks among Philippines’ best banks

UnionBank of the Philippines secured a spot among the country’s top lenders in the latest global survey by Forbes, highlighting its continued push in digital banking and customer-focused services.

In the 2026 “World’s Best Banks” list, UnionBank placed fourth among Philippine banks, following a survey of more than 54,000 respondents across 34 countries. The ranking evaluated institutions based on trust, fees, customer service, digital capabilities, and financial advice.

The results point to a shifting banking landscape, with digital-first institutions dominating the upper ranks. MariBank Philippines topped the local list, followed by GoTyme Bank, while traditional players like Bank of the Philippine Islands and UnionBank remained competitive by strengthening their digital platforms.