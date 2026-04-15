UnionBank ranks among Philippines’ best banks

UnionBank of the Philippines secured a spot among the country’s top lenders in the latest global survey by Forbes, highlighting its continued push in digital banking and customer-focused services.
In the 2026 “World’s Best Banks” list, UnionBank placed fourth among Philippine banks, following a survey of more than 54,000 respondents across 34 countries. The ranking evaluated institutions based on trust, fees, customer service, digital capabilities, and financial advice.
The results point to a shifting banking landscape, with digital-first institutions dominating the upper ranks. MariBank Philippines topped the local list, followed by GoTyme Bank, while traditional players like Bank of the Philippine Islands and UnionBank remained competitive by strengthening their digital platforms.
UnionBank’s inclusion reflects its long-standing strategy of investing in technology to improve customer experience, from mobile banking to integrated financial services. The bank has positioned itself as one of the country’s leading digital innovators among established lenders.
According to Forbes, trustworthiness ranked as the top consideration in choosing banks, with digital capabilities and service quality also weighing heavily. The results indicate that while established institutions remain competitive, the growing influence of digital banks is redefining what clients expect from financial services.