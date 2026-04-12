Over P903K worth of illegal drugs seized in Novaliches ops

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday reported the arrest of two drug suspects during separate operations in Novaliches, Quezon City, which also led to the confiscation of more than ₱903,000 worth of illegal drugs.
In a conducted buy-bust operation at around 5:15 PM on 11 April 2026, in Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon, the Novaliches Police Station 4, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-NCR (PDEA-NCR), arrested the 24-year-old alias “Boss” after a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer was able to purchase illegal drugs worth Php1,000.00 from the suspect.
Authorities confiscated 496.2 grams of dried marijuana worth ₱744,300 and 769 grams of liquid marijuana valued at ₱153,800. Also recovered were a black Nike Elite backpack, packaging materials, an iPhone 13, and the marked buy-bust money.
In a separate operation, a 38-year-old man identified as Danilo was arrested at a checkpoint along Susano Road in Brgy. San Agustin, after authorities found 0.84 grams of shabu worth ₱5,712 in his possession.
Police records also showed that the suspect has a prior case for violating Republic Act 9262, or the Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, filed on 21 October 2021.
The QCPD said both suspects will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and will be subjected to inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.