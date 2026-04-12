Over P903K worth of illegal drugs seized in Novaliches ops

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Sunday reported the arrest of two drug suspects during separate operations in Novaliches, Quezon City, which also led to the confiscation of more than ₱903,000 worth of illegal drugs.

In a conducted buy-bust operation at around 5:15 PM on 11 April 2026, in Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon, the Novaliches Police Station 4, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-NCR (PDEA-NCR), arrested the 24-year-old alias “Boss” after a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer was able to purchase illegal drugs worth Php1,000.00 from the suspect.