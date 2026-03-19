Brutal climbs, breakneck sprints mark Tour of Luzon

“Teamwork will play a crucial role in the race with the domestiques expected to do a challenging task to bring their respective team’s in the GC (general classification).”

Dubbed “A Heritage in Motion,” the tour kicks off on 29 April at CaSobe in Calatagan for its Southern Tagalog sojourn and will go north in Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley before heading westward in the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Autonomous Region with the Stage 14 finale at Scout Hill inside John Hay Hotels in Baguio City on 13 May.

“Just how tough and challenging is the race in terms of the King of the Mountain (KOM) classification are the 25 climbs,” Perez said, adding that “the 16 sprints will be spread all over the 14 stages.”

From CaSoBe, the Tour will pedal to Tagaytay City for Stage 1, Clark to New Clark City for Stage 2, New Clark City to Palayan City for Stage 3, Palayan City to Bayombong for Stage 4, Santiago City to Tuguegarao City for Stage 5, and Tuguegarao City to Pagudpud for Stage 6, where two KOM points will be at stake.

Then, the Tour will have an individual team trial (ITT) around the Pagudpud circuit for Stage 7, followed by a rest day in the scenic Ilocos Norte coastal town on 6 May.