Brutal climbs, breakneck sprints mark Tour of Luzon

Brutal climbs and breakneck sprints characterize the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 edition that returns this summer, all of 14 stages traversing 13 provinces and five of the main island’s eight regions with a total pedaling distance of 1,815.80 kilometers.
“It’s a balance of a route for the climbers and sprinters,” said Arrey Perez, Tour of Luzon chief executive officer and chief organizer Arrey Perez, stressing the unpredictability of this generation’s Tour of Luzon presented by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC).
“Teamwork will play a crucial role in the race with the domestiques expected to do a challenging task to bring their respective team’s in the GC (general classification).”
Dubbed “A Heritage in Motion,” the tour kicks off on 29 April at CaSobe in Calatagan for its Southern Tagalog sojourn and will go north in Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley before heading westward in the Ilocos Region and Cordillera Autonomous Region with the Stage 14 finale at Scout Hill inside John Hay Hotels in Baguio City on 13 May.
“Just how tough and challenging is the race in terms of the King of the Mountain (KOM) classification are the 25 climbs,” Perez said, adding that “the 16 sprints will be spread all over the 14 stages.”
From CaSoBe, the Tour will pedal to Tagaytay City for Stage 1, Clark to New Clark City for Stage 2, New Clark City to Palayan City for Stage 3, Palayan City to Bayombong for Stage 4, Santiago City to Tuguegarao City for Stage 5, and Tuguegarao City to Pagudpud for Stage 6, where two KOM points will be at stake.
Then, the Tour will have an individual team trial (ITT) around the Pagudpud circuit for Stage 7, followed by a rest day in the scenic Ilocos Norte coastal town on 6 May.
The tour resumes the following day with Stage 8 from Pagudpud to Paoay, Stage 9 from Laoag City to Candon City, Stage 10 from Candon City to Bessang Pass in Cervantes, Ilocos Sur, Stage 11 from Candon City to San Juan, Stage 12 from Agoo to Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem, Stage 13 ITT along the Lingayen-Binmaley Baywalk (20.00 kms) and finally the queen stage, the final Stage 14 from Lingayen to John Hay Hotels via Kennon Road.
Perez said the 20-team benchmark — seven riders to a team — could be breached after several other teams — including foreign squads — continue to inquire about their participation.
Five foreign squads have so far registered with Perez, announcing the roster on 24 March during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.