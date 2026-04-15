Sue Prado, acclaimed indie film actress, dies at 44

Prado built a reputation for delivering grounded, emotionally resonant performances across film, television, and theater. She became a familiar presence in the indie scene, particularly through her involvement in the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, where she collaborated with visionary directors and brought complex characters to life.

Among her most celebrated achievements was her Best Supporting Actress win for Kantil, a performance that showcased her depth and versatility. She also appeared in notable projects such as Oro, Barber’s Tales, and Padamlagan, further cementing her place in contemporary Filipino cinema.

While she may not have always occupied the spotlight, Prado’s body of work spoke volumes—marked by authenticity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to her craft. Her legacy lives on through the stories she helped tell and the generations of artists she inspired.