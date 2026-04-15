Roque raps Madriaga for spreading lies

Former presidential spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque has responded to allegations made by Ramil Madriaga during his recent testimony before the House of Representatives, calling the claims “baseless” and “unsupported by evidence.”
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Roque addressed Madriaga’s accusations that Roque had personally targeted him over an alleged land-grabbing issue. Roque denied this, stating that there was no such personal motive behind the kidnapping case in which Madriaga is involved.
No such charges
“The truth is straightforward: During the preliminary investigation of the kidnapping case, Mr. Madriaga never once alleged any personal motive on my part,” Roque said.
He claimed that the case against Madriaga was based on sworn statements from victims and the findings of the Philippine National Police Anti-Kidnapping Group, which traced Madriaga’s cousin during the ransom payment and linked him to Madriaga.
Regarding the land-grabbing allegations, Roque emphasized that there is no pending case against him in relation to this matter.