Roque raps Madriaga for spreading lies

Former presidential spokesperson Atty. Harry Roque has responded to allegations made by Ramil Madriaga during his recent testimony before the House of Representatives, calling the claims “baseless” and “unsupported by evidence.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Roque addressed Madriaga’s accusations that Roque had personally targeted him over an alleged land-grabbing issue. Roque denied this, stating that there was no such personal motive behind the kidnapping case in which Madriaga is involved.