Roque accuses Madriaga of spreading ‘falsehoods’ in House testimony

Regarding the land-grabbing allegations, Roque emphasized that there is no pending case against him in relation to this matter.

On 25 March, a group of farmers from Mariveles, Bataan filed a land-grabbing complaint against Roque and several others, alleging the unlawful transfer of ownership of parcels of land protected under the agrarian reform law.

Roque, on the other hand, acknowledged an ongoing National Bureau of Investigation investigation into possible document falsification but noted that this investigation had only recently come to light and was unrelated to the kidnapping case.

He also insisted that he did not know Madriaga before his involvement in the kidnapping case and that the allegations against him were based solely on the evidence gathered by law enforcement.

“The public deserves clarity and accurate information, not false narratives,” Roque said.