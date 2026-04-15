Rob Sy breaks silence, defends son amid bullying allegations

“Tahimik lang po akong tao, ayaw ng kaaway, ayaw ng gulo,” he shared, underscoring his long-standing effort to steer clear of controversy.

The dispute stems from a complaint filed before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, where Sy and his wife, Jovelle, are being implicated over claims that their young son engaged in bullying behavior. While acknowledging the legal process ahead, Sy maintained their readiness to face the case head-on.

More than the legal implications, Sy expressed the emotional toll the situation has taken on him as a father. He firmly denied the accusations, stressing the pain of seeing his child at the center of a public controversy.

“Sobrang sakit bilang magulang na maakusahan ang aking 8-year-old na anak lalo na’t hindi totoo,” he said.

He also questioned why a child of such a young age had become entangled in a dispute of this scale, suggesting that the situation has escalated beyond what he believes is reasonable.

“Jusme 8 years old lang ‘yan, para patulan,” he added.

As both sides prepare to address the matter through proper legal channels, the issue has sparked wider conversations about parenting, accountability, and the complexities of handling conflicts involving minors—especially when they unfold under public scrutiny.