QC police seize suspect in attempted theft of motorcycle

A male suspect was nabbed by officers from the Quezon City Police District after an attempt to steal a motorcycle from a supermarket in Quezon City.
Based on a security guard who was on duty at the time of the incident, the suspect, alias “Joseph,” was seen pushing a Yamaha Mio Gravis along Barangay E. Rodriguez, Cubao, Quezon City in the afternoon last Tuesday, 14 April.
Later on, the witness was able to identify that the motorcycle had belonged to his co-worker while the suspect prepared to start the engine of the motor vehicle.
With his plan being foiled, Joseph tried to flee the scene but was subsequently captured by nearby police who were alerted during the commotion.
Upon inspection, the suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber firearm concealed within his sling bag.
Verification on Joseph revealed that he had a previous case for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.
Authorities said that he is set to face charges in violation of the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2006 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.