PNP sets up help desks amid petrol subsidy rollout

Police units have been directed to work alongside the Department of Transportation, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Energy (DoE).

“Through help desks on the ground, we aim to ensure that PUV drivers and operators receive not only fuel subsidy assistance but also immediate support for their concerns,” Nartatez said.

The DoE began the rollout of the diesel discount Tuesday to help ease the impact of rising fuel prices. The pilot program currently covers 52 accredited gas stations in the National Capital Region, with 33 stations already enrolled and the remainder processing their registration.

Under the program, qualified operators receive a P10-per-liter discount on diesel, capped at 150 liters per week for a maximum subsidy of P1,500. Any unused portion of the weekly subsidy does not carry over to the following week.