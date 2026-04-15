Ombudsman gets gas guzzlers

The turnover was facilitated by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which earlier received the vehicles from Hernandez and has been consolidating evidence tied to allegedly irregular public works projects.

In a letter addressed to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla, ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said the handover of the vehicles forms part of the commission’s broader effort to assist in the investigation.

Aiding restitution

“The Commission is hopeful that the turnover of these vehicles will further aid the Office of the Ombudsman with its ongoing investigations, and also support its restitution initiatives for the benefit of the Filipino people,” the letter read.

It was received by Assistant Ombudsman Eliseo Cruz.

Hosaka said the disposition of the vehicles would now be up to the Ombudsman.

“It will all be up to the Office of Ombudsman on how they will tackle or treat the vehicles which were surrendered,” he said.

Records show Hernandez surrendered a black GMC Yukon Denali XL on 19 September 2025, followed by a Lamborghini Urus Performante on 24 September 2025.