OCAC holds Mandarin teaching workshop

The opening ceremony was led by director Eric Po-chih Chuang, with guest Jasper Huang in attendance. Chuang emphasized OCAC’s continued commitment to strengthening Mandarin education overseas through teacher training programs, workshops and cultural initiatives.

He said OCAC provides teaching resources, including the “Let’s Learn Mandarin” textbook series and the HuayuWorld digital platform (https://www.huayuworld.org), which offers diverse learning materials for classroom use. The Culture Center also collaborates with local partners in organizing cultural activities to promote language proficiency and appreciation of traditional culture.

Huang highlighted the role of Mandarin education in preserving cultural heritage among overseas communities and encouraged teachers to continue improving their methods and adapting to modern learning trends.

The workshop covered teaching methodologies, pronunciation and tone instruction, listening and speaking techniques, and vocabulary activity design, as well as practical strategies for common classroom challenges.

OCAC invited instructors from the Chinese Language Center of National Sun Yat-sen University, Wei-Hsin Tung and Hsin-Yu Chang, whose demonstrations received positive feedback from participants.

The program concluded with a closing forum and certificate presentation, with participants expressing appreciation for the training and practical teaching tools provided.

OCAC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting Mandarin education globally through sustained support for overseas educators and learning communities.