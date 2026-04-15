Martires hits affidavit, tells Madriaga to ‘see psychiatrist’

“These are people who do not know how to tell the truth; all they know is how to destroy other people’s reputations,” he said in Filipino.

He also questioned the relevance of the affidavit, saying the House Committee on Justice should have scrutinized its contents more carefully.

“What I find troubling is that the House Committee on Justice should have read Madriaga’s affidavit, as it is relevant to the impeachment trial of Sara Duterte,” Martires said.