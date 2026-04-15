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Martires hits affidavit, tells Madriaga to ‘see psychiatrist’

Former Ombudsman Samuel Martires
Former Ombudsman Samuel MartiresFormer Ombudsman Samuel Martires
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Former Supreme Court associate justice Samuel Martires on Tuesday criticized the supplemental affidavit filed in connection with the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, saying his name was wrongly included.

In an interview with DZRH, Martires said his name did not appear in the original affidavit and was only added later without basis.

Former Ombudsman Samuel Martires
Lawyer: Madriaga claims against Sara fabricated

“These are people who do not know how to tell the truth; all they know is how to destroy other people’s reputations,” he said in Filipino.

He also questioned the relevance of the affidavit, saying the House Committee on Justice should have scrutinized its contents more carefully.

“What I find troubling is that the House Committee on Justice should have read Madriaga’s affidavit, as it is relevant to the impeachment trial of Sara Duterte,” Martires said.

Former Ombudsman Samuel Martires
Panelo dismisses Madriaga allegations as ‘pure fiction’

Martires added that the supplemental affidavit appeared to raise allegations unrelated to the complaint.

He also directly addressed Ramil Madriaga over the claims.

“If you think what you are saying is true, go see a psychiatrist because something is wrong about the way you think,” he said.

Former Ombudsman Samuel Martires
Ramil Madriaga

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