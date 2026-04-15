Market snaps two day losing streak; Peso back over P60

Among index constituents, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.13 percent to P102.30, while DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (PLUS) was the biggest laggard, falling 5.06 percentt to P15.00.

On the other hand, the Philippine peso weakened to P60.11 per US dollar from P59.87, marking a depreciation of about 24 centavos and a return to the P60 level, a psychologically important threshold.

Over the past week, the peso had strengthened toward the P59 range on optimism around a temporary easing in US–Iran tensions and expectations of lower oil prices. However, this strength proved fragile, with investor sentiment taking a hit following the US’ blockade of the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

In the last 24 hours, the currency reversed as markets reassessed risks. Oil and geopolitical risks remain elevated. The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes—continues to drive volatility in energy markets.