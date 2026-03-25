Stocks climb as peace talks lift sentiment; Peso back over P60

Trading activity remained relatively subdued, with net value turnover at P5.44 billion, as some investors stayed on the sidelines amid lingering uncertainties.

Notably, foreign investors turned net buyers, posting P224.69 million in inflows and snapping a 14-day streak of net foreign selling.

All sectors finished in positive territory, led by Mining & Oil, which rose 4.03 percent. Market breadth was favorable, with 118 advancers against 81 decliners. Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF) led gains, climbing 5.32 percent to P36.65, while PLDT Inc. (TEL) lagged, falling 2.96 percent to P1,310.00.

On the currency front, the peso weakened to P60.10 per dollar from Tuesday’s P59.95 close, reflecting continued pressure from a stronger US dollar. The peso’s depreciation came as global investors remained cautious despite headlines suggesting possible Middle East de-escalation.

While the reported 15-point peace plan helped lift risk assets such as equities, foreign exchange markets remained defensive, with traders favoring the US dollar amid uncertainty over whether negotiations will materialize.

At the same time, oil market volatility continues to play a critical role. Prices remain highly sensitive to developments involving the Strait of Hormuz, a key global supply route, and even the possibility of disruptions keeps a risk premium embedded in crude prices.

This dynamic is particularly negative for the Philippines, a net oil importer, as higher oil prices widen the trade deficit and increase dollar demand for imports — both of which weigh on the peso.