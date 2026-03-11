Officer’s firearm accidental discharge injures woman in Batac City

Police identified the officer involved as Patrolman Jonathan Palisoc y Antoy, 27, single, a resident of San Andres Street, Poblacion Zone 1, Villasis, Pangasinan, and currently assigned to the Batac City Police Station.

The victim, whose identity authorities withheld, is a 41-year-old married Administrative IV employee of Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) and a resident of Barangay Quiling Sur, Batac City.

According to an initial report, Patrolman William Sebastian Jr., also assigned to the Batac City Police Station, informed the City Tactical Operations Center that an accidental discharge had occurred at the Protect Box ICC located in the barangay.

Initial investigation showed that Patrolman Palisoc, who was on duty at the outpost, was cleaning his issued firearm, a Taurus TS9 pistol, when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

The bullet struck a plywood barrier inside the police box and passed through it, hitting the victim on the left foot. The victim was reportedly standing behind the barrier at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, Patrolman Palisoc immediately rushed the victim to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center (MMMH&MC) for medical treatment.

Further investigation is ongoing.