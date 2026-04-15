Light of the North: Pampanga’s lantern legacy dazzles on MUPH 2026 stage

Every detail reflects Pampanga’s identity as the Christmas Capital of the Philippines, where artistry and community converge in a spectacle of illumination. The design channels that same energy, echoing the warmth and joy that define the province’s cultural heartbeat.

Behind the masterpiece is designer Darwin Liangco Reyes, whose vision elevates tradition into a striking couture statement. Through careful construction and bold visual storytelling, the costume becomes more than just an homage—it is a living tribute to the Kapampangan spirit.

Captured by photographer Krizel Irah of MAW Studio Pampanga and brought to life by a creative team of artists and collaborators, the look stands as a testament to the power of heritage in motion.

As the national stage lights up for one of the most anticipated segments of the competition, Pampanga’s entry promises to shine—just like the lanterns that have made it a beacon of Filipino pride.