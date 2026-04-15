Interpol red notice sought vs Italian trafficker

Nouri and his co-accused were charged with qualified human trafficking under Section 4(a) in relation to Section 6(c) of Republic Act 9208, as amended by Republic Act 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012. The offense is non-bailable.

Aside from Nouri, the court also ordered the arrest of his alleged Filipino cohorts identified as Rafaela Razon, Krizia Ann Geronda Loyang, Ricardo Evangelista Fernandez and Joshua Sy Lim.

A second arrest warrant was issued on 10 April by the Bacoor Regional Trial Court against Nouri and several others in connection with serious illegal detention and large-scale illegal recruitment charges filed by the Department of Justice.

In a letter addressed to Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II, Nouri’s three alleged victims asked the police official to endorse their case to the Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime to initiate the process for the issuance of an Interpol red notice.

“Such action is essential in locating, apprehending and facilitating the extradition of the accused back to the Philippines so that he may face the charges against him and be held accountable under the law,” the letter read.

“We humbly appeal to your sense of justice and compassion. As victims, we seek not only accountability but also closure and protection,” it added.

According to the victims, Nouri is a London-based entrepreneur focusing on luxury, lifestyle and branding.

They claimed that he used his business ventures as part of a criminal scheme targeting Filipinos seeking employment abroad.

“His continued evasion of the law not only denies us justice but also poses a serious threat to others who may fall victim to similar acts,” the letter read.

In their complaint filed before the Bacoor Regional Trial Court, the three victims accused Nouri and his cohorts of illegally recruiting them for overseas jobs but instead forcing them to engage in online sex shows.

The victims said they came to know Nouri last year through his employees in the Philippines working for Nouri International Placement Agency (NIPA).

According to the complainants, they were offered employment as domestic helpers in Europe with a monthly salary of P80,000 in exchange for a P100,000 placement fee.

To supposedly gain the required experience for domestic work, the victims said they were made to work as maids for NIPA and were barred from leaving its office in Bacoor.

While staying at the agency’s office, the victims claimed they were forced to engage in sex and perform sexual acts while being watched by Nouri through video calls.