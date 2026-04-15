Interpol red notice sought vs Italian exec in trafficking case

In a letter to Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II, three alleged victims requested the endorsement of their case to the Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime to initiate the issuance of an Interpol red notice.

“Such action is essential in locating, apprehending, and facilitating the extradition of the accused back to the Philippines so that he may face the charges against him and be held accountable under the law,” the letter read.

“We humbly appeal to your sense of justice and compassion. As victims, we seek not only accountability but also closure and protection,” it added.

The victims described Nouri as a London-based entrepreneur engaged in luxury, lifestyle, and branding businesses, alleging that these ventures were used as fronts to recruit Filipinos for illegal schemes.

“His continued evasion of the law not only denies us justice but also poses as a serious threat to others who may fall victim to similar acts,” the letter read.

In their complaint, the victims said they were promised jobs as domestic helpers in Europe with a monthly salary of P80,000 in exchange for a P100,000 placement fee.

They alleged that instead of legitimate employment, they were detained in an office in Bacoor and forced to perform online sexual acts, while being monitored via video call.

The victims said they were also required to work as maids to gain “experience” and were not allowed to leave the premises.

They later managed to escape while their alleged captors were distracted.

Authorities said the recruitment agency involved, Nouri International Placement Agency, had no valid permits or licenses to recruit workers for overseas employment.