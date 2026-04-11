RTC issues arrest warrant vs Italian, 2 others over illegal recruitment, detention

Serious illegal detention and illegal recruitment in large scale are non-bailable offenses.

“You are required to use at least one body-worn camera and one alternative recording device, or a minimum of two devices, or such number as may be necessary, to capture or record the relevant incidents in the execution of this warrant,” the trial court said in the arrest order issued on April 10.

It may be recalled that last month, the Bacoor Regional Trial Court Branch 119 issued a warrant of arrest against Nouri and five others for a separate case of qualified human trafficking under Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364.

Nouri and his co-respondents were accused of illegally recruiting three Filipinos for jobs overseas but instead forcing them to engage in online sex shows.

The new arrest warrant stems from complaints for serious illegal detention and illegal recruitment in large scale filed by three Filipinos—Maricar Evangelista, Karen Asuncion, and Bryan Mercado—who work as promodisers at a mall in Bacoor, Cavite.

In a resolution issued on March 31, 2026, the DOJ found “prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction” to prosecute Nouri, Baldado, and Siopongco for the offenses, which are penalized under Republic Act No. 8042 and Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.

The resolution was signed by Deputy City Prosecutor Michael Philip Silvala and approved by City Prosecutor Johnny Umpong.

In their complaint, the victims said that on January 4, 2025, they were approached by individuals who introduced themselves as recruitment personnel of Tamber International Placement Agency, allegedly deploying workers abroad, particularly to Singapore.

During the encounter, Baldado and Siopongco identified themselves as recruiters and invited the complainants to visit their office to discuss employment opportunities overseas.

The group claimed affiliation with Mohan Custom Tailors and said they were connected to Nouri and Narwani Ricky Ravin, who were purportedly based in Singapore.

They promised high-paying jobs, good working conditions, and free accommodation, enticing the complainants to proceed with the application.

At the office, the complainants said they were introduced via video call to individuals who identified themselves as Nouri and Ravin, allegedly the principals of the recruitment operation.

Nouri also claimed significant connections, including with “Harrods” in Europe, and directed them to a website showcasing his lifestyle and branding himself as an “ethical” businessman.

Enticed by the promise of a better life, the complainants agreed to the job offer in exchange for a placement fee of P80,000, intended for airfare and processing of travel documents.

Due to financial constraints, they informed the respondents they could not pay the full amount. Nouri allegedly allowed them to make an initial payment of P30,000 each, which they handed to Siopongco on January 9, 2025.

On January 13, 2025, Nouri allegedly instructed the applicants to stay at the office while waiting for their departure schedule.

While there, they were introduced to Khemlani Nisha Deepak and Prema Giani, who presented themselves as Singapore-based recruiters overseeing customer care and departure arrangements.

After several days, the complainants said the situation turned coercive. Baldado and Siopongco allegedly threatened them with firearms, confiscated their mobile phones, and prevented them from leaving the premises, warning that their initial payments would be forfeited.

The complainants said they were detained for four days and given only bread and water. They added that the respondents repeatedly told them they would not be allowed to leave until they paid the full placement fee.