House initiates, Senate decides

“Under the Constitution, the House has the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment. Our role is to examine and identify if there is sufficient basis to bring the case to the Senate,” she added.

The lawmaker’s remarks sought to address various petitions filed by Vice President Sara Duterte and her defense counsel with the Supreme Court, seeking to issue a temporary restraining order against the committee.

Answer accusations

However, much to the dismay of its petitioners, the high court merely ordered the Justice panel to submit its response to the accusations issued within 10 days.

Luistro noted that the committee had recognized the filing of the said motions and that it was prepared to answer, but not before addressing the issue at the congress.

“We will answer the lawyers in the Supreme Court, but we will answer the Filipino here. The process is here to clarify the accusations; it should be tackled here,” she explained.

The solon maintained that the Constitution had indicated and entrusted the “exclusive power” to initiate impeachment to the liberty to determine its guidelines.

Luistro further stated that the petitions sought only to drown out the truth through technicalities, which she said was an effort to confuse the public.

Regardless, the Batangas 2nd District Rep. asserted that the committee will continue its pursuit of the truth under the Constitution's guidance.

“No other consideration must prevail except what is best for the country,” she said.