Group opposes use of EDSA Busway for Manila Marathon

The EDSA Bus Carousel system, which runs along the dedicated lane on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), carries large volumes of commuters daily and is restricted to authorized vehicles such as buses and emergency responders.

The group warned that temporarily repurposing the lane for a marathon could lead to congestion, delays, and potential safety risks, especially during peak travel hours. It also flagged possible logistical issues in managing both the race and public transport operations simultaneously.

“We fully support the race, as it promotes health and tourism and highlights the need for open spaces. However, there should be a way to mount it without compromising the welfare of ordinary commuters,” Mariano added.

The Manila Marathon is expected to draw around 6,000 runners for the 42-kilometer race along a stretch of EDSA on June 12.

The full marathon will traverse both northbound and southbound lanes, running from SM Mall of Asia to SM City North EDSA, with the Bus Carousel lane serving as the primary race route.

“Pipilitin naming maging minimal ang effect sa traffic. Hindi naman total closure ang gagawin natin—ang maaapektuhan lang ay Bus Carousel at isang lane,” said Romando Artes, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.