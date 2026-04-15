FL, Vinny sample ‘wild rodeo ride’

“What started as support for Masbate’s cattle industry has become a meaningful tradition, bringing the community together, strengthening livelihoods, and keeping this way of life alive for the next generation,” Mrs. Marcos wrote on her Facebook account.

Ride ‘em, cowboy

Masbate is known as the Rodeo Capital of the Philippines. The festival showcased thrilling competitions like bull riding, lassoing, and cattle wrestling, bringing together local cowhands and tourists.

Presidential son Vinny rode a horse at the Grand Rodeo Arena, flexing his equestrian prowess.

Mrs. Marcos, on the other hand, visited the booths showcasing Masbate’s products.

“Maraming salamat to Governor Ricardo Kho and all the local officials for the warm Masbateño welcome,” she wrote.

The rodeo festival was established in 1993 to boost the local cattle industry and promote Masbate as a top tourist destination.

It brings together local ranchers, farmers, and students to compete and showcase their ranching skills.