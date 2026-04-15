Duterte camp rejects 24-hour P125M allegation, slams Madriaga’s testimony

Panelo asserted that Madriaga’s claims lacked any factual evidence, emphasizing that his credibility was highly questionable.

“Considering the source, which is Ramil Madriaga, we believe it is all a lie,” Panelo stated in an interview.

According to Panelo, Madriaga had no involvement with the confidential funds and had never worked for Duterte in any capacity.

The allegations surfaced after Madriaga testified in the impeachment proceedings, where he claimed to have knowledge of the alleged disbursements of the confidential funds.

However, Panelo pointed out that Madriaga had failed to provide any documentary evidence to substantiate his accusations, noting that the alleged transactions were described only as cash-based.

Panelo also questioned the legitimacy of Madriaga’s supposed connection to Duterte, arguing that the only “proof” presented by the former aide were campaign photos, group Zoom meetings, and a birthday video greeting from Duterte.

Panelo explained that the photos were taken during public campaign events, and the Zoom meetings were with election volunteers during the pandemic.

He further suggested that the birthday video was a routine gesture for people Duterte did not personally know.

In addition, Panelo downplayed the significance of a bank waiver signed by Madriaga, asserting that it would only reveal accounts in Madriaga’s name, with no connection to Duterte.

Panelo speculated that Madriaga’s motives may be tied to his legal situation, referring to a Facebook message in which Madriaga allegedly discussed becoming a state witness in exchange for avoiding jail.

“In the perjury complaint we filed, we already showed his motive. In a message to Lieutenant Colonel Dennis Nolasco, he said that he would be a state witness, which would be his way out of jail,” Panelo said.

The message allegedly read: “Colonel Nolasco, you should change sides, just say that you gave me the confidential funds and I will explain where I took it because I will not be jailed, I will be a state witness.”

As for Duterte’s absence from the impeachment proceedings, Panelo defended her decision, explaining that her presence would not have been productive given the nature of the questions directed at Madriaga.