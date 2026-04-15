DOE forces oil firms to open up storage

All downstream oil industry participants that own, lease, and/or operate terminals or depots are required to regularly report their total and available storage capacities to allow the DOE to closely monitor supply levels and respond quickly to potential shortages.

The directive also authorizes the coordinated use of storage facilities by the Philippine National Oil Co. and/or PNOC Exploration Corp. to support national petroleum requirements.

Companies are required to comply with such utilization, subject to technical feasibility, reinforcing what the DOE described as a “whole-of-industry approach to energy security.”

The agency warned that non-compliance may trigger regulatory action, including the suspension or cancellation of permits to safeguard national energy interests and ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply.