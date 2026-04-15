DMW pushes Japan job application deadline under pact

Those accepted into the program will receive comprehensive support, including 12 months of free Japanese language training. The preparatory language course is split into two six-month phases, with the first half conducted in the Philippines and the second half in Japan. Candidates will receive a daily living allowance for the entire duration of the training.

Following the language program, successful candidates will be deployed to Japanese hospitals and care facilities for a work term lasting three to four years. Government officials are encouraging participants to eventually secure official Japanese licenses for nursing and caregiving, which would allow them to qualify for longer-term employment in the country.

Detailed application guidelines and requirements are available through the official website and social media channels of the Department of Migrant Workers and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services.