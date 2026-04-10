DepEd revamps 2026 NSPC format

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the NSPC aims to shape responsible young journalists who will stand for truth in the future.

“In today’s time when information spreads very quickly, the role of young journalists who know how to analyze and stand for the truth is even more important. The NSPC is a training ground for young people who will become defenders of truth in the future,” Angara said.

For the first time, the NSPC will replace the traditional school paper contest with an exhibition format. Instead of declaring a single national winner, the event will showcase outstanding publications from each region.

DepEd said the shift aims to highlight regional outputs and give greater visibility to student work, emphasizing collaboration and learning over competition.

Participation, however, will still be limited to top regional qualifiers to manage costs and reduce disruption to classes.

Despite these changes, DepEd maintained that the NSPC remains the country’s premier platform for campus journalism.