DepEd speeds up modular LCS funding

These modular, durable units are designed for areas where existing classrooms are unsafe, condemned, or insufficient. Unlike traditional school buildings, an LCS unit can be installed and made operational within one to two weeks.

“In response to President Bongbong Marcos’ order, we are speeding up the release of funds for classrooms that can withstand disasters,” Angara said. “The priority here is ensuring that children’s learning is not interrupted.”

The agency cited that the program relies on local labor and materials, which supports regional economies while providing a cost-efficient alternative to permanent structures.

Officials are urging field offices to replicate successful implementation models recently used in Masbate, Davao and Bogo City.

The rollout comes as the government continues to grapple with a massive classroom deficit, a problem frequently exacerbated by the Philippines’ vulnerability to natural disasters.

In a separate development, Education officials and media experts called on campus journalists to serve as a frontline defense against misinformation during the opening of the 2026 National Schools Press Conference in Ormoc City.

Addressing more than 3,400 student delegates, Education Undersecretary Carmela Oracion emphasized the vital role of fact-checking in an era of rapid information flow and artificial intelligence.

“Now more than ever, the role of the student-journalist is vital,” Oracion said. “They are called to lead in fact-checking and to stand as defenders of verified, credible, and truthful information.”