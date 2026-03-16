Another Olive Ridley sea turtle rescued and released in Casiguran

Another Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) was rescued and released after being accidentally caught in fishing gear in the coastal waters of Barangay Lual, Casiguran, Aurora.

In a social media post on 16 March 2026, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Casiguran chief Ariel Mendoza said that the team assessed the sea turtle and found it in healthy condition.