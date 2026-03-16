Another Olive Ridley sea turtle rescued and released in Casiguran

Another Olive Ridley sea turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea) was rescued and released after being accidentally caught in fishing gear in the coastal waters of Barangay Lual, Casiguran, Aurora.
In a social media post on 16 March 2026, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Casiguran chief Ariel Mendoza said that the team assessed the sea turtle and found it in healthy condition.
“The turtle measured 53 centimeters in curved carapace length (CCL) and 56 centimeters in curved carapace width (CCW). Following standard wildlife conservation protocols, the team carefully handled the rescued wildlife, tagged it for monitoring, and released it back into the waters of Barangay Calangcuasan,” Mendoza reported.
The DENR carried out the rescue and release of the sea turtle in coordination with the local government unit and Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office of Casiguran, Philippine National Police Maritime Unit, and the Casiguran Mangrove Rehabilitation and Protection Organization, Inc.
Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the successful rescue highlighted the importance of strong collaboration among government agencies, local authorities, and community members in protecting endangered marine wildlife.
“This reflects the value of prompt community reporting and close coordination among partner agencies in safeguarding our marine species. The DENR remains committed to protecting marine biodiversity and promoting responsible stewardship of our coastal resources in Aurora and beyond,” Pablo ended.