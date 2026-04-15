Bringing #WomenBuildForward to Life at Aboitiz InfraCapital

“The heart of our operations lies in the dedication of our people. Taking the time to pause and celebrate our team members is a reflection of our core values,” said Cosette V. Canilao, president and CEO of Aboitiz InfraCapital. “With #WomenBuildForward, we wanted to ensure the women who keep our projects moving and our communities connected feel truly recognized for the impact they make every single day.”

Connection and well-Being

One part of the celebration involved an organization-wide webinar, “Juana Talks: Demystifying Women,” held on 25 March, facilitated by Ruthciel Mae T. Hernando-Limpin.

The session offered team members a dedicated space to explore the nuances of workplace dynamics, focusing on how clear communication and mutual understanding can create a more supportive environment for everyone.

Beyond these conversations, the spirit of the month was felt through tangible acts of support tailored to each team.

At Apo Agua, women team members were gifted commemorative tote bags — a practical companion for the busy daily journey of those providing sustainable water to Davao. Similarly, at LIMA Water, the focus was on restoration, with wellness kits distributed to help team members prioritize self-care and find balance amidst their responsibilities.

Highlights from AIC Gateways

The celebration also extended across AIC’s airports, marked by simple moments of connection. At Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), team members shared fresh oranges as a symbol of health and vitality.

A sense of unity was also felt at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Laguindingan International Airport (LIA), and BPIA, where floral hair clips were distributed to travelers — a shared gesture for the women greeting the world at our gateways.

At LIA, the local community also joined in, with a homegrown coffee shop sponsoring drinks for the team to enjoy during their shift.

In the same spirit of finding balance, MCIA hosted a restorative yoga session, giving team members a chance to recharge through mindfulness and movement.

This focus on well-being was complemented by a breast cancer awareness talk led by Dr. Ianne Jireh Ramos-Cañizares, highlighting the importance of proactive care and early detection.

A Culture of Support

Reflecting on the month, Jing Briones, Chief People and Culture Officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital, noted that these moments are essential to the AIC experience.

“At AIC, we believe our culture is at its strongest when every team member feels they have a community at their back,” Briones said. “These activities are about fostering an environment where people feel seen and supported. When we prioritize connection, we empower our teams to build a better future together.”

By centering on the people behind the infrastructure, Aboitiz InfraCapital continues to show that progress is driven by empowered teams and a culture that simply puts people first.