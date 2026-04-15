Aboitiz InfraCapital marks Women’s Month with wellness, inclusion programs

Among the highlights was an organization-wide webinar, “Juana Talks: Demystifying Women,” which focused on workplace dynamics and the importance of communication and mutual understanding in building supportive environments.

Various business units also conducted tailored activities for employees. Apo Agua distributed commemorative tote bags to its women team members, while LIMA Water provided wellness kits to promote self-care and work-life balance.

Across AIC’s airport operations—including Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport—employees marked the celebration through simple gestures such as distributing fresh fruit and floral hair clips to travelers.

At Mactan-Cebu International Airport, team members also participated in a yoga session and attended a breast cancer awareness talk led by Dr. Ianne Jireh Ramos-Cañizares, reinforcing the company’s focus on health and well-being.

“At AIC, we believe our culture is at its strongest when every team member feels they have a community at their back,” said Jing Briones, AIC chief people and culture officer. “These activities are about fostering an environment where people feel seen and supported. When we prioritize connection, we empower our teams to build a better future together.”

The company said the initiative underscores its commitment to empowering employees and building a workplace culture centered on inclusion, collaboration, and well-being.