BIR March 2026 collection hits P198.755 billion

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) posted gross collection totaling P198.755 billion in March 2026, up by P21.086 billion or 11.87 percent from the same month last year, based on preliminary data as of 13 April 2026.
The BIR also released P11.368 billion in tax refunds in March 2026, or more than five times the amount released in March last year.
More funds returned to taxpayers, businesses
As a result, net collection for the month reached P187.387 billion, up by P11.727 billion or 6.68 percent year-on-year.
While the higher level of refunds tempered net collection growth, it also meant more funds were returned to taxpayers and businesses during the ongoing energy crisis.
“Our March 2026 collection performance is encouraging, especially at this time of economic strain. We at the BIR heed the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go to help ensure that the government has steady revenues to fund essential services and provide timely support, especially to those who need it most,” according to Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.