BIR March 2026 collection hits P198.755 billion

More funds returned to taxpayers, businesses

As a result, net collection for the month reached P187.387 billion, up by P11.727 billion or 6.68 percent year-on-year.

While the higher level of refunds tempered net collection growth, it also meant more funds were returned to taxpayers and businesses during the ongoing energy crisis.

“Our March 2026 collection performance is encouraging, especially at this time of economic strain. We at the BIR heed the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go to help ensure that the government has steady revenues to fund essential services and provide timely support, especially to those who need it most,” according to Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza.