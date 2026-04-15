BIR collections rise 11.87% in March 2026

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) collected P198.755 billion in March 2026, up by P21.086 billion or 11.87 percent from the same month last year, based on preliminary data as of 13 April.
The agency also released P11.368 billion in tax refunds during the month, more than five times the amount released in March 2025.
Net collections reached P187.387 billion, higher by P11.727 billion or 6.68 percent year-on-year. The increase in refunds tempered overall net collection growth but also returned more funds to taxpayers and businesses amid the ongoing energy challenges.
“Our March 2026 collection performance is encouraging, especially at this time of economic strain. We at the BIR heed the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Frederick Go to help ensure that the government has steady revenues to fund essential services and provide timely support, especially to those who need it most,” BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza said.