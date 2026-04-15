Better to jog than run from the law — Castro to Roque

She added that there is nothing wrong with the President’s actions.

“Ang pagtakbo po ay hindi masama. Mas maganda po na tumakbo ng ilang metro kaysa tumakbo sa kamay ng batas. At tandaan po natin, kahit naman po noong nakaraang Pangulo, ilang linggo siyang nawawala pero ano ang sinabi ng kaniyang mga alipores at alagad?” she said.

Castro also presented art cards quoting former presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, who said, “As far as I can see, there’s really no need to do that. Release Duterte’s health records,” while Roque was previously quoted as saying, “I don’t think the people should worry about lack of transparency because the President himself will say what his condition is.”

“So, nakita na po natin kung ano ang kondisyon ng Pangulo. Kayo po mismo ang saksi sa ganitong mga paninira na nanggaling lamang sa kampo ng mga nais na pabagsakin ang Pangulo. Sila po ay mapanira lamang at walang magawa sa buhay,” Castro said.

On VP Sara’s absence in impeachment hearings

Castro also criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for her continued absence from impeachment hearings at the House of Representatives.

“Choice niya po iyan. Kung ayaw niya pong ipakita sa taumbayan ang katotohanan at iyong isyu about accountability and transparency, iyan po ay hindi niya ipinakikita sa taumbayan ngayon, eh choice niya po iyan,” she said.

She also addressed a petition filed by the United People’s Initiative before the Supreme Court seeking to compel the President to undergo a hair follicle drug test.

Castro cited jurisprudence indicating that claims about a president’s health must be substantiated, quoting a ruling that stated: “Apparently, the petition has an allegation that the President is seriously ill, which is unsubstantiated and is based merely on petitioner’s surmises and conjectures regarding his perception of the declining health of the President,” referring to a case during the Duterte administration.

“So, kung puro tsismis lang po ang pagbabasehan ninyo at guni-guni lamang at wala kayong anumang basehan, sa tingin po natin ang Supreme Court ay hindi naman po babaliktarin ang ganitong klaseng jurisprudence,” she said.

Castro maintained that the President has been transparent regarding his health.

“So, unless they can prove that there is a serious illness, then there’s no need for the President to do that based on the Supreme Court decision,” she said.