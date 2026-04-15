Alapag ends Kings stint

“Thank you SacTown. My time here is up. Grateful for all the love shown to my family and I,” said the former playmaker of Gilas Pilipinas and TNT Tropang 5G in the Philippine Basketball Association.

“What was once a dream to coach in the NBA became a reality in Sacramento. Thankful for all the amazing experiences, the lessons, the growth and most importantly the time spent with some of the best people/fans in the NBA.”

The six-time PBA champion actually started as an assistant coach for their Kings’ G League team in Stockton.

Then, he landed the coaching stint after talking with Sacramento legend and former general manager Vlade Divac, who became his colleague in the Players Commission of the International Basketball Federation.

“I actually reached out to Vlade because we’re on the FIBA Players Commission together. I said ‘Hey Vlade, I’ve been coaching now for the last three years and just wanted to reach out and see if there might be an opportunity to work with you guys,” Alapag said.