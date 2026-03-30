Kieffer leaves HS with grateful heart

Alas’ high school stint was truly colorful.

Despite failing to lead De La Salle Santiago Zobel to a title in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), the youngest son of former Philippine Basketball Association head coach Louie Alas still made history, emerging as the league’s first-ever Most Valuable Player from a non-Final Four squad.

He transferred to Layton Christian Academy in Utah with the hopes of landing a spot in a Division I program in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association.

But it wasn’t meant to be.

After several weeks, Alas transferred to Utah Prep Academy, which is being handled by former TNT Tropang Giga mentor Mark Dickel.

Alas made an instant impact, dropping 34 points with 10 three-pointers right in his very first game. He sustained his momentum until his graduation but an offer from an elite college program in the US remained very elusive.

With that, he decided to return to Manila to join Ateneo de Manila University, a move that will not only resume his UAAP career but will also put him on the same team with his father.

Alas said not everything went according to plan but he is still thankful on how his high school career eventually panned out.

“Can’t believe my high school career is over,” said Alas, moments after wrapping up his stint with Phenom-New Zealand Bluefire in the NBTC National Finals on Sunday.

“I went from being the youngest everywhere I played to being one of the kuyas others look up to. I didn’t realize how much this journey meant to me until it ended, how much it shaped me on and off the court.”

Alas is expected to be a force to be reckoned with at Ateneo.