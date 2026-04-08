Why so few Filipinos play at The Masters

Sleep can wait when Augusta calls. There’s something about seeing the azaleas in bloom, the pristine fairways, and the drama on those famously slick greens that makes every late night worth it.

From the ceremonial tee shots to the final walk up the 18th, Masters week has a way of capturing the imagination of golfers everywhere.

Unfortunately, there is still no Filipino in the field this year.

Rico Hoey currently sits at No. 80 in the world rankings — well outside the top 50 who receive automatic invitations to the Masters. He still had a chance to punch a last minute ticket through the Valero Texas Open, but it just wasn’t meant to be.

The tournament was won by J. J. Spaun, who, interestingly, also has Filipino roots. His late grandfather, who was Filipino, taught him how to enjoy classic dishes like adobo and pancit.

Then there’s Jason Day, another familiar name to Filipino fans. The former world No. 1 and major champion has Filipino heritage through his late mother, who hailed from the province of Leyte.

So while there may be no Philippine flag in the field at Augusta National Golf Club this week, there are still a few connections that make Masters week a little more interesting for Filipino golf fans.

It would probably take a generation before another Filipino graces the hallowed fairways of Augusta National.

Only two Filipino pros are widely recognized as having played in the Masters Tournament: Ben Arda in the 1960s and Frankie Miñoza in the early 1990s.

Arda is remembered as the first Filipino to tee it up at Augusta National Golf Club, breaking ground for Philippine golf on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

Decades later, Miñoza followed, but did not make the cut — still a notable achievement and a proud moment that marked the Philippines’ brief but historic presence in the tournament.

A third name, Golem Silverio, also played as an amateur twice, according to Tommy Manotoc, another golf legend. Golem made the cut the first time and was invited again the following year.

Filipinos have traditionally had a hard time getting into the Masters Tournament, mainly because the paths to Augusta National Golf Club are very narrow — and extremely competitive.

Most automatic invitations go to major champions, the winner of The Players Championship, champions of select national opens, and players ranked inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at certain cut off dates.

The reality is that Filipino linked golfers rarely meet those exact criteria, especially since the Philippines is still underrepresented in the upper ranks of the PGA Tour, where many Masters qualifiers come from.

Another route is through the amateur game.

The Masters invites champions of events such as the US Amateur Championship, the Amateur Championship (often called the British Amateur), and the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship.

But very few Filipino juniors have captured those titles, which means the door to Augusta rarely opens from that side either.

There are also structural challenges. Reaching the highest levels of golf usually requires access to top coaching, regular international competition, and strong financial backing to compete in the United States or Europe.