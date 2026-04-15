Año steps down as national security adviser; Oban named replacement

“His leadership has helped maintain stability and protect the welfare of our citizens,” Castro added.

Replacing Año is Eduardo Oban Jr., a former chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1979.

“He has extensive experience in military operations, defense planning, and national security, having also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans J5 and head of the Visiting Forces Agreement Commission. With this depth of experience, the President is confident that Secretary Oban will provide steady and capable leadership in advancing the country’s national security priorities and ensuring continuity in the government’s efforts to keep the nation safe and secure,” she said.

Año graduated in 1983 as part of the “Matikas” Class and earned a master’s degree in management and defense studies from the University of Canberra.

He was AFP chief when Marawi City was attacked by ISIS-inspired militants in 2017.

Año also served as chief of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and commander of the Army’s Intelligence Security Group.