Año retires as national security adviser, cites health

Año also expressed gratitude to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the trust and confidence extended to him, as well as to members of the Cabinet and the national security community, including the NTF-WPS, NTF-ELCAC, National Intelligence Board, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Coast Guard.

“I remain confident in the strength and resilience of our institutions... I have full faith that, under his leadership, our national security institutions will continue to uphold the highest standards of excellence and integrity,” Año said, referring to his successor, Eduardo Oban Jr..

Prior to his retirement, Año was linked to allegations involving supposed kickbacks from a former lawmaker, which he has denied. He has since filed legal cases against those behind the accusations.

“With gratitude to God and to the Filipino people, I will continue to support our nation in whatever capacity I can,” he said.

Netizens, colleagues express gratitude

Following the announcement, colleagues and members of the uniformed services took to social media to express their appreciation for Año’s decades of service.

"You have done a good job Sir; serving the nation in different capacities. Your service to the Filipino nation is very admirable. Thank you Sir for your services." – Anderson Taguinod, Cadre, Scout Ranger Class 52.

"Salamat po sa mapagpitagang paglilingkod sa bayan at sa lahi, Sec. Ed Año." – Jomil Serna

"A well-deserved retirement Sir! Snappy salute." – Jan Gomez

Many others echoed similar sentiments, thanking Año for his contributions and wishing him good health in retirement.